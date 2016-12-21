Getty Image

If you’re looking for a comprehensive college football bowl preview, you’ve come to the wrong place. But if you’re looking for a relatively critical breakdown of the Fate Of The Furious and potential crossover hits featuring Planet Of The Apes, now we’re talking.

This week’s podcast welcomes back one of our favorite guests (trick statement: every guest is one of our favorite guests): Zach Harper. Zach’s busy finding his next big project, but he took some time out of his busy holiday shopping to help us talk a little bit about bowls (really not much), a little bit about LeBron James and his newest business ideas and gameshows, and a lot about movies.

This week’s topics included:

How the Fast & Furious team really is making their own comic book universe and should start expanding into other film franchises

LeBron basically just usurping Plinko for his new gameshow and how it’s actually totally fine with us

Bowl games needing to up the ante to keep non-fan (like Zach) attention spans

Why John Wick is an almost perfect movie

Gene Hackman being the Jeff Fisher of movie head coaches

And much, much more.

Special thanks to the band Annabel for our intro and outro music. They’re really good. You should buy their music at their website or perhaps see them play a show some time.