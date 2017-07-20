Top 5 Poster Dunks In NBA History

Damian Lillard And CJ McCollum Are Aggressively Recruiting Carmelo Anthony To Join The Blazers

PORTLAND — Despite months of incessant rumors, Carmelo Anthony is still a member of the New York Knicks…for now.

Anthony was rumored to be heading to Houston to play with his good friend Chris Paul on the Rockets, and the Portland Trail Blazers were reportedly even going to get in on the trade, acting as a third team to facilitate the deal. However, those trade discussions have been put on hold after new Knicks general manager Scott Perry was brought on board.

Anthony, though, would reportedly like a change of scenery and wants to play for the Rockets, not the Knicks.

From the New York Post:

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski during a SportsCenter appearance Tuesday morning, Anthony “has made it clear to [the Knicks]: I want to go to Houston, I am not interested in talking to you about being reincorporated back into this New York roster.”

Anthony may be dead set on Houston, but Portland doesn’t just want to be a facilitator in a trade. They want to trade for Anthony instead of helping Houston, one of their rivals in the West, acquire him. However, since Anthony has a no-trade clause, that makes it difficult for Portland.

But that’s where Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum come in. Both of the Blazers’ star guards have reached out to Anthony and are doing what they can to convince him to come to Portland.

