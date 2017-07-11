The Sky Is The Limit For Damian Lillard’s Burgeoning Rap Career

07.11.17

With the improvisational way the game is played, basketball is often compared to jazz. But while the parallels are definitely there, basketball is essentially synonymous with hip-hop. This has led to players often dabbling in rap, as guys like Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and even Jason Kidd have made the transition from the court to behind a microphone. The majority of the songs created by players are just god awful, but others are surprisingly quite solid.

Shaquille O’Neal’s debut album “Shaq Diesel” went platinum and the Hall of Fame big man released a total of six albums of original material. Metta World Peace has his own record label, released an album, and continually drops new tracks. And then there’s Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard, who released an album at the start of last season and has been complimented for his lyrical skills by musical heavyweights like Lil’ Wayne, DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar.

Rapping under the moniker Dame D.O.L.L.A., Lillard has been showcasing his lyrical flow and rhymes for most of his life, but once he entered the NBA, he began to take rapping more seriously.

