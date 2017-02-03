The Trail Blazers Trolled Donald Trump With A Spectacular C.J. McCollum Tweet

Basically every NBA team has a really awesome Twitter account by this point. One team sticks out among the rest, though: the Portland Trail Blazers. While they can sometimes get themselves into trouble, the Blazers are legitimately hilarious on Twitter.

Part of this is because they’re willing to make jokes that are topical. Take, for instance, this tweet that they sent out on Thursday night, which featured a shot at President Donald Trump.

This tweet, of course, is a reference to Trump’s comments about Frederick Douglass from a speech on Black History Month that he gave Wednesday, in which the President said that the legendary abolitionist is “somebody who’s done an amazing job.” It raised questions as to whether Trump – who referred to Douglass in the present tense despite the fact that he died in 1895 – actually knew who he was talking about and led to him getting ridiculed on the internet.

The difference between McCollum and Douglass is that it’s ok to refer to McCollum in the present tense because he has not been deceased for more than 100 years. Also because Douglass didn’t have McCollum’s ability to get hot to get buckets in bunches, although to be fair, not many people can.

