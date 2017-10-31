The Blazers Somehow Only Scored Six Points In A Quarter Against The Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers currently rank fifth in the NBA in offensive rating, at 107.1 (via NBA.com). The Blazers have two of the most dynamic backcourt scorers in the NBA in Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, and the addition of Jusuf Nurkic at center gives them a more than capable interior presence on the offensive end.

Entering Monday night’s game against the Raptors, who boast the league’s second best defensive rating at 96.1, Portland had not scored fewer than 18 points in a single quarter this season (the second quarter against the Pelicans) and hadn’t been held under 103 points in a single game.

The two teams got off to a hot start, ending the first quarter tied at 29-29. Then, the wheels came completely off for the Blazers as they went the first 14:55 of the second quarter without a field goal and finished the quarter with a grand total of six points, while Toronto scored 25. Portland’s box score for the quarter is truly something to behold.

