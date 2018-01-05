Finish Line

There are many rappers who believe that they’re nice on the court, but once the bright lights hit, their game falls flat. If Shareef O’Neal is to be believed, Quavo of the Migos has a floor game that never falters.

The son of Shaq and the Migos star have met on the court before, as the first two installments of their battles have been broadcasted for the world to see on YouTube. The two previous matchups have shown that Quavo, indeed, has game and is not afraid to show it off.