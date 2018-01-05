Migos’ Quavo and Shaq’s Son Went On A Pickup Game Tear Through Los Angeles

01.05.18 2 hours ago

There are many rappers who believe that they’re nice on the court, but once the bright lights hit, their game falls flat. If Shareef O’Neal is to be believed, Quavo of the Migos has a floor game that never falters.

The son of Shaq and the Migos star have met on the court before, as the first two installments of their battles have been broadcasted for the world to see on YouTube. The two previous matchups have shown that Quavo, indeed, has game and is not afraid to show it off.

TAGSMigosNBA Celebrity GameQuavoShareef O’Neal

