Getty Image

It’s been almost six months since legendary NBA broadcaster Craig Sager died from cancer, but his spirit still lives on in all the people he touched throughout his career. For fans, his garish suits and beaming personality were a staple of our basketball-watching experience for as long as we can remember.

For players, he wasn’t just the quirky sideline reporter who approached them in loud outfits on the sidelines, but someone that earned their trust through the years of strong reporting to get great anecdotes and stories out of them. And for members of the media, he was not only an industry icon, but a mentor to many young reporters trying to carve out their own niche in the business.

That’s precisely who he was for Rachel Nichols of ESPN’s The Jump, who had the unenviable task of announcing his death live on air and delivering an obituary of sorts just moments after she learned of her friend’s passing. Via Molly Knight of Marie Claire: