Rajon Rondo Burned Another Bridge By Taking An Unnecessary Shot At The Kings

01.16.17 2 hours ago

Rajon Rondo isn’t happy about his situation with the Chicago Bulls, and he’s willing to burn Sacramento to the ground to tell everyone about it.

The 30-year-old point guard is upset about a stretch of five straight games in late December and early January where he did not see the floor. Rondo had a wide-ranging interview with NBA.com’s David Aldridge that included talk about his diminishing role in Chicago and a knock on one of his former teams, the Sacramento Kings.

In addition to the selection of games he missed over the last few weeks, Rondo missed a game earlier in December when he was suspended after an altercation with Bulls coaches. He wasn’t happy when he was given the news he was sitting just before the new year.

Rondo says he was told by a staffer that he wouldn’t name that the team was taking him out of the starting lineup “to save me from myself.”

And Rondo’s reaction?

“I thought it was (bleep),” he said.

