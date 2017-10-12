Rajon Rondo Says He’ll ‘Absolutely’ Be A Coach After He Retires

Getty Image

For all of his perceived faults, Rajon Rondo has built a reputation throughout his career as one of the savviest basketball minds of his generation. He’s certainly had high-profile clashes with his various coaches over the years, but his leadership skills, basketball IQ, and the respect he’s earned among his teammates is unassailable.

Last season in Chicago after Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were critical of some of the Bulls players’ effort, Rondo was the first to jump to their defense. Now that he’s reunited with former teammate DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans, the fiery big man has nothing but praise for the veteran point guard.

In a recent joint interview with Shams Charania of The Vertical, Cousins gushed about having Rondo back in the fold, and when Charania asked whether he might someday transfer those leadership traits to the coaching chair, Rondo didn’t hesitate with his answer.

Via The Vertical: