Rajon Rondo Says He’ll ‘Absolutely’ Be A Coach After He Retires

10.11.17 51 mins ago

Getty Image

For all of his perceived faults, Rajon Rondo has built a reputation throughout his career as one of the savviest basketball minds of his generation. He’s certainly had high-profile clashes with his various coaches over the years, but his leadership skills, basketball IQ, and the respect he’s earned among his teammates is unassailable.

Last season in Chicago after Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade were critical of some of the Bulls players’ effort, Rondo was the first to jump to their defense. Now that he’s reunited with former teammate DeMarcus Cousins in New Orleans, the fiery big man has nothing but praise for the veteran point guard.

In a recent joint interview with Shams Charania of The Vertical, Cousins gushed about having Rondo back in the fold, and when Charania asked whether he might someday transfer those leadership traits to the coaching chair, Rondo didn’t hesitate with his answer.

Via The Vertical:

Around The Web

TAGSDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANSRAJON RONDO

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 12 hours ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 5 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 7 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 7 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP