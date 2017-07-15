Getty Image

Rajon Rondo has finally found a home, and it will reunite him with former teammate DeMarcus Cousins. After being waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this offseason, the veteran guard will head to New Orleans on a one-year deal, according to Shams Chanaria of Yahoo Sports.

Free agent Rajon Rondo has reached agreement on a one-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2017

Rumors were circulating earlier this week that Rondo may have ended up with the Lakers on a one-year deal, but Los Angeles decided to use that money on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope instead. So instead, he’ll head to the Pelicans and form a backcourt with Jrue Holiday. It’s an interesting fit, but according to Chanaria, New Orleans has a plan for how it will have Rondo and Holiday co-exist on the floor.