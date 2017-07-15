Rajon Rondo has finally found a home, and it will reunite him with former teammate DeMarcus Cousins. After being waived by the Chicago Bulls earlier this offseason, the veteran guard will head to New Orleans on a one-year deal, according to Shams Chanaria of Yahoo Sports.
Rumors were circulating earlier this week that Rondo may have ended up with the Lakers on a one-year deal, but Los Angeles decided to use that money on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope instead. So instead, he’ll head to the Pelicans and form a backcourt with Jrue Holiday. It’s an interesting fit, but according to Chanaria, New Orleans has a plan for how it will have Rondo and Holiday co-exist on the floor.
In Rondo, the Pelicans envision a potential starting or reserve point guard alongside Jrue Holiday in the backcourt. Rondo is expected to provide the Pelicans with an additional player to run an offense centered around Anthony Davis and Cousins.
