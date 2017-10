Getty Image

Rajon Rondo will not be in the mix for the New Orleans Pelicans when they start the season. The point guard had surgery early this week and will miss at least a month.

Rondo had sports hernia surgery and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks of the new season, a significant loss for a team that had big plans for the 31-year-old point.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania reported on the surgery and subsequent loss for the Pelicans on Tuesday morning.