Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors have made the first major trade deal of 2017 just in time for the All-Star break by pulling the trigger on a deal to bring them a much-needed dynamic big man in Serge Ibaka, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Orlando has agreed to trade Serge Ibaka to Toronto for Terrence Ross and a 2017 first-round pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 14, 2017

The deal will send the former All-Star Ibaka from Orlando to Toronto in exchange for small forward Terrence Ross and the Clippers 2017 first-round pick (that came to the Raptors through the Bucks in the Greivis Vasquez trade). Toronto had been rumored to be searching for an upgrade in the frontcourt recently, with reports tying them to Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap as well as Ibaka. However, with the Hawks pulling Millsap off the market and the Raptors losing ground in the Eastern Conference, it made their decision a little easier to go ahead and make the move now.