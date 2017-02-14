NBA '80s Dream Team

The Raptors Made The First Blockbuster Trade Of 2017 And Landed Serge Ibaka

#NBA All-Star 2017
02.14.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors have made the first major trade deal of 2017 just in time for the All-Star break by pulling the trigger on a deal to bring them a much-needed dynamic big man in Serge Ibaka, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal will send the former All-Star Ibaka from Orlando to Toronto in exchange for small forward Terrence Ross and the Clippers 2017 first-round pick (that came to the Raptors through the Bucks in the Greivis Vasquez trade). Toronto had been rumored to be searching for an upgrade in the frontcourt recently, with reports tying them to Hawks All-Star forward Paul Millsap as well as Ibaka. However, with the Hawks pulling Millsap off the market and the Raptors losing ground in the Eastern Conference, it made their decision a little easier to go ahead and make the move now.

TOPICS#NBA All-Star 2017
TAGSNBA All-Star 2017nba trade rumorsORLANDO MAGICSERGE IBAKATORONTO RAPTORS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP