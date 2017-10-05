The Raptors And Norman Powell Agreed To A Four-Year Contract Extension

10.05.17 9 mins ago

In mid-September, the Miami Heat and Josh Richardson agreed on a four-year contract extension worth approximately $42 million. While that may look like a harmless move for NBA fans not solely focused on the Heat, the deal also represented the “maximum” that the Heat could pay Richardson in an extension within the rules of the NBA’s current CBA.

On Thursday, the Toronto Raptors and swingman Norman Powell reportedly agreed to a four-year extension and, non-coincidentally, the numbers look exactly the same.

