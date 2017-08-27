Getty Image

The inaugural BIG3 campaign came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with Trilogy taking home the title after a 51-46 win over 3-Headed Monsters. It was the cherry on top of a dominant campaign from Trilogy, which did not lose a game this year and marched to a 10-0 record en route to the championship.

Trilogy led by as many as 11 points in the first half of the game, but came back to get the win. Because BIG3 games are decided by the first team to get to 50 points, it had to end by someone hitting a game winner. In the 2017 title game, that person was Rashad McCants, who knocked down a jumper and celebrated by tearing his jersey off like he was Hulk Hogan.