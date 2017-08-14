Rashad McCants Loves The BIG3 Because It Has None Of The ‘Softness’ Of The NBA

08.14.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Sunday featured a tense moment for the BIG3 during its trip to Los Angeles, as a skirmish nearly broke out between James “Flight” White and on-court debutant Charles Oakley. The league hasn’t had anything like this happen, although it has tried to encourage players to be themselves on the court, even if that means talking trash and letting things get a little chippy.

To Rashad McCants, this is part of what makes the league so great. The former North Carolina star is now a member of Trilogy, the same squad as White, and he was asked about the moment between White and Oakley during his postgame press conference. McCants explained that this moment might have been hard for fans to watch, because they are used to the “softness” of the NBA compared to the more raw emotion of BIG3.

