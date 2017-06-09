Rasheed Wallace Explained Why The 2004 Pistons Would Beat The Warriors

#NBA Finals 2017
06.08.17 50 mins ago

Getty Image

Rasheed Wallace says the Golden State Warriors could be stopped. Problem is, his 2004 Detroit Pistons team is the perfect group to stop them and most everyone from that team is retired.

Speaking in a world where time travel is currently not possible, Wallace said on a podcast earlier this week that his Pistons could stop Golden State’s unprecedented postseason run because the level they played defensively isn’t something the Warriors have seen this year. Sheed’s Pistons were the best defensive team in the NBA that season, allowing just 84.3 points per game, playing almost the exact opposite style that these Warriors play.

Wallace spoke to Taylor Rooks on her Time Out podcast, where the host asked about comparing this year’s Warriors team to the 2004 Pistons team that won it all. That’s when Wallace said they’d “run through them.”

TOPICS#NBA Finals 2017
TAGSDETROIT PISTONSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSNBA Finals 2017RASHEED WALLACE

