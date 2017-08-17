Rasheed Wallace Came To Zach Randolph’s Defense On His Drug Charges

Getty Image

Zach Randolph made headlines recently when he arrested at a Los Angeles area housing project on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. It came as something of a shock to fans of the former Grizzlies forward who had rehabilitated his reputation during his eight-year stint in Memphis after several run-ins with the law earlier in his career.

Randolph was released on bail the next day will battle those charges, and the Kings will wait for the legal process to continue before making any comments on their new signing. On Wednesday, former Blazers teammate Rasheed Wallace came to his defense in an interview with TMZ Sports.