Rasheed Wallace Came To Zach Randolph’s Defense On His Drug Charges

#Portland Trail Blazers
08.17.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Zach Randolph made headlines recently when he arrested at a Los Angeles area housing project on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell. It came as something of a shock to fans of the former Grizzlies forward who had rehabilitated his reputation during his eight-year stint in Memphis after several run-ins with the law earlier in his career.

Randolph was released on bail the next day will battle those charges, and the Kings will wait for the legal process to continue before making any comments on their new signing. On Wednesday, former Blazers teammate Rasheed Wallace came to his defense in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSJail BlazersPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSRASHEED WALLACEZACH RANDOLPH

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP