Getty Image

Most people know Ray Allen as a two-time NBA champion and one of the greatest shooters in league history. If you’re a little older, you might also remember him for his big-screen turn as “Jesus Shuttlesworth” in Spike Lee’s legendary hoops saga He Got Game. During his basketball career, Allen was known for his unwavering dedication to his craft. The work and attention to detail he put into perfecting his shooting form was second-to-none.

But now that he’s retired, the 10-time All-Star has been dedicating his time to an entirely difference endeavor. Last week, Allen was officially appointed to the governing board of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, but it’s a period of history that has captivated his interest since his college days at UCONN.

He’s using his stature to educate others about his cause. Via Kelley D. Evans of The Undefeated: