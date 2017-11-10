Getty Image

Ray Allen comeback rumors haven’t popped up in a while, and now that he doesn’t have to answer questions about whether he’ll return to the NBA, the future hall of famer has decided to write a book. From the Outside: My Journey Through Life and the Game I Love is slated to be released in March of 2018, and it will reportedly feature “a no-holds-barred look at his life and career, filled with behind-the-scenes stories and surprising revelations about the game he has always cherished.”

While Allen had a lengthy career, its final chapter was written as a member of the Miami Heat from 2012-14. He won a ring with the team and hit maybe the biggest shot of the decade, but as it turns out, things weren’t so great in Miami.

Allen sat down with Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated and held nothing back when talking about his final year with the Heat. Namely, Allen thought the organization didn’t adjust to the fact that it was an old team that didn’t need to practice all the time.