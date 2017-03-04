Top 5 NBA Dynasties

The Real Life Version Of ‘NBA Jam’ Looked Just Like The Video Game

03.04.17 1 hour ago

If you were a basketball fan at any time in the last 25 years, there’s a good chance you spent a lot of time playing NBA Jam on some video game console. Few things were more fun and maddening than chilling out with your friends and playing a game of virtual 2-on-2, one where the single most important attribute was the ability to dunk (this is why I was always the Sonics, because no one in that game could stop Shawn Kemp from destroying everyone).

Team Flight Brothers decided to take NBA Jam to the next level by playing a real life game of 2-on-2 in the style of the legendary video game. All four participants were decked out in sick throwback unis and played a game that was mostly spent above the rim. There were also some threes in there, because once you catch fire, the only logical thing to do is to hoist up threes from all over the place.

The effects were also great, as they did about as good of a job as they could of making us feel like we were watching a video game. The best part, of course, was adding in the old school play by play guy. All it was missing was an emphatic “BOOMSHAKALAKA” to make us really feel like we were watching four people play a video game.

