Everything was going well for the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening… until it wasn’t. The Pistons zoomed to a 40-19 lead over the Indiana Pacers after just 12 minutes of action and, by the third quarter, Detroit appeared to be in full control against a playoff-level team at home.

However, things went south with haste at the 5:25 mark, as starting point guard Reggie Jackson went down in ugly fashion and his screams told the brutal story.

Jackson is enjoying a nice bounce-back season after down year in 2016-2017, as the former Thunder guard entered the night averaging 14.8 points (on improved shooting) and 5.2 assists per game while providing a steady engine at the helm of Detroit’s offense.