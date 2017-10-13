Reggie Miller Detailed The Exact Moment Kyrie Irving Found Out He Was Traded To Boston

#Cleveland Cavaliers #Boston Celtics
10.13.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The fallout from the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade has spread far and wide throughout the NBA. We’ve seen Dwyane Wade stick up for Isaiah Thomas. We’ve seen Irving essentially call out the entire city of Cleveland. At one point, Stephen A. Smith claimed LeBron James wanted to fight Kyrie. It’s been a messy breakup to say the least, but how did we get here, exactly? On an NBA on TNT conference call Wednesday, Reggie Miller gave everyone the scoop of how it all went down.

Apparently, Kyrie Irving found out he was traded to Boston in between shoots for his upcoming Uncle Drew film. Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Kyrie Irving were in a van waiting to shoot their next scene when Miller, Webber, and Robinson’s phones started blowing up with the news that Irving had been traded. Kyrie didn’t have his phone with him at the time.

While Webber, Miller, and Robinson were trying to figure out the best way to tell Kyrie, they finally agreed that just blurting it out would be the best route. I have questions about the logistics behind discussing how you’re going to tell someone something if you’re in the same van with that person, but I won’t pick those nits.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cleveland Cavaliers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKYRIE IRVINGREGGIE MILLERUncle Drew

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP