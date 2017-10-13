Getty Image

The fallout from the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade has spread far and wide throughout the NBA. We’ve seen Dwyane Wade stick up for Isaiah Thomas. We’ve seen Irving essentially call out the entire city of Cleveland. At one point, Stephen A. Smith claimed LeBron James wanted to fight Kyrie. It’s been a messy breakup to say the least, but how did we get here, exactly? On an NBA on TNT conference call Wednesday, Reggie Miller gave everyone the scoop of how it all went down.

Apparently, Kyrie Irving found out he was traded to Boston in between shoots for his upcoming Uncle Drew film. Chris Webber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson, and Kyrie Irving were in a van waiting to shoot their next scene when Miller, Webber, and Robinson’s phones started blowing up with the news that Irving had been traded. Kyrie didn’t have his phone with him at the time.

While Webber, Miller, and Robinson were trying to figure out the best way to tell Kyrie, they finally agreed that just blurting it out would be the best route. I have questions about the logistics behind discussing how you’re going to tell someone something if you’re in the same van with that person, but I won’t pick those nits.