Richard Jefferson was traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but if former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin had his way last summer, he would have been off the team a lot sooner.

Lost in an ESPN story about Jefferson’s final days with the Cavaliers that dropped on Saturday was an anecdote about how a bit of social media spoilery nearly cost Jefferson his roster spot prior to last season.

Jefferson famously leaked the Cavs championship ring design on Snapchat last year, spoiling the team’s chance to make a formal showing of its first championship ring with LeBron James and company. To say David Griffin was upset about Jefferson leaking the ring design would be an understatement.