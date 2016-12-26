This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Channing Frye Edited His Own Wikipedia Page And Created ‘Frye Island’ After Beating The Warriors

12.26.16 5 mins ago

Getty Image

In their first meeting since the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors blew another big lead in a 109-108 loss to the Cavs. The Christmas Day game will likely be remembered just as much for Richard Jefferson’s dunk-wink over Kevin Durant as it will be for Kyrie Irving’s game-winner in the final seconds.

Jefferson’s dunk on Durant and later Klay Thompson were pure murder. Just ask Wikipedia.

You see, Jefferson was not charged with first-degree murder for his dunks. The joke here is someone went into Wikipedia and added that, then took a screen shot to make it seem as though the dunks were so vicious that criminal charges were filed. You may not know this, but anyone can go into a Wikipedia page and edit it. It’s the digital version of hearing Lindsay Lohan jokes in 2013.

And a pro-tip: If the person who tweets the jokey Wikipedia screen shot also says something like WHO DID THIS FAM and no one else has seen it or mentioned before that tweet, that’s the person who did it.

TAGSChanning FryeCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSRICHARD JEFFERSONWIKIPEDIA

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP