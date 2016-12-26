Getty Image

In their first meeting since the Golden State Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Warriors blew another big lead in a 109-108 loss to the Cavs. The Christmas Day game will likely be remembered just as much for Richard Jefferson’s dunk-wink over Kevin Durant as it will be for Kyrie Irving’s game-winner in the final seconds.

Jefferson’s dunk on Durant and later Klay Thompson were pure murder. Just ask Wikipedia.

Smh Wikipedia got no chill with Richard Jefferson and his Wikipedia page. Retweet when you see it😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nPw5h26Mpy — Jack (@Jackb_32) December 25, 2016

You see, Jefferson was not charged with first-degree murder for his dunks. The joke here is someone went into Wikipedia and added that, then took a screen shot to make it seem as though the dunks were so vicious that criminal charges were filed. You may not know this, but anyone can go into a Wikipedia page and edit it. It’s the digital version of hearing Lindsay Lohan jokes in 2013.

And a pro-tip: If the person who tweets the jokey Wikipedia screen shot also says something like WHO DID THIS FAM and no one else has seen it or mentioned before that tweet, that’s the person who did it.