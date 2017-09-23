Richard Jefferson Weighed In On The Kobe Bryant-Tim Duncan Debate

Getty Image

One of the great head-to-head player debates of the modern NBA is Kobe Bryant versus Tim Duncan. The two future Hall of Famers racked up numerous rings while leading the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs over (very) similar time periods, and as a result, Bryant and Duncan even faced off several times in the postseason.

This week, NBA champion Richard Jefferson, who happens to be a former teammate of Duncan in San Antonio, joined Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast and took sides on the debate.