Richard Jefferson Says He Will Always Be Indebted To Kyrie Irving For His Shot In The 2016 Finals

#Cleveland Cavaliers
11.09.17

Kyrie Irving and Richard Jefferson were both traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason. Irving was sent to the Boston Celtics, while Jefferson got moved to the Atlanta Hawks before getting waived and joining the Denver Nuggets. The moves meant that Cleveland was moving on with two of the key members of their 2016 championship squad.

Jefferson’s role on that team was especially unique, as he became an invaluable member of the team’s rotation at the age of 35. While Irving had a defined role as the team’s star point guard, Jefferson managed to carve one out due to his ability to defend the Warriors’ various options on the perimeter.

Still, when the Cavs needed a big shot, they went to Irving. At no point was that more evident than at the end of Game 7, when Irving hit the shot that brought Cleveland a championship and helped Jefferson win the first ring of his career.

