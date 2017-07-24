The Best And Worst NBA Uniforms

Richard Jefferson Understands Why Kyrie Iriving Wants To Leave The Cavs

07.24.17

The sports media basically spent the entire weekend trying to make sense of the Kyrie Irving trade request, with all sorts of threads being interwoven to construct at least a semi-comprehensible narrative. Not that it’s all that complicated, when it really comes down to it.

Irving is tired of playing second fiddle to LeBron James (despite averaging more shot attempts in both the regular season and playoffs). The Cavs can’t beat the Warriors, and Cleveland’s front office has categorically failed to do anything about it this off-season. Irving is sick of the looming threat of LeBron’s departure in free agency next summer and wants to exert a modicum of control over his own destiny.

You can’t really blame Irving for any of this, and least one of his teammates is emphathetic to his plight.

