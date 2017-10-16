Getty Image

It appears that Richard Jefferson won’t be out of work in the NBA for very long. The former Cleveland Cavalier and technically former Atlanta Hawk will get to pick his playing future when the time comes.

Jefferson was traded to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and promptly put on waivers , helping Cleveland get some cap relief and giving the Hawks some European draft rights. Everybody got nice on the deal except Jefferson, who lost a job and maybe a podcast in the process.

We later learned that his departure from Cleveland could have happened much sooner if former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin had his way, as he got into hot water with the franchise for showing off the team’s championship rings early on Snapchat last summer.