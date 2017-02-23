Getty Image



Kyrie Irving caused quite an uproar heading into All-Star Weekend when he went on teammate Richard Jefferson’s podcast and revealed that he isn’t buying the whole “earth is round” conspiracy that the scientific community has been duping us with for so long for some inexplicable reason.

It really should go without saying that his line of logic on the matter is tragically and hilariously flawed, but then our worst fears were confirmed when several other players admitted their skepticism about one of the most fundamental scientific facts most of us learned in elementary school.

Jefferson spoke about it Monday on The Jump with Rachel Nichols and defended his teammate, then later debuted this glorious graphic tee honoring Irving’s beliefs.