The Richard Jefferson era in Cleveland is officially over. The Cavaliers traded Jefferson, Kay Felder, and 2nd round draft considerations to the Atlanta Hawks in what ultimately boils down to a salary dump. If the Cavaliers couldn’t find a new home for Jefferson and Felder, they were looking at a $12 million luxury tax hit.

Jefferson only spent two seasons in Cleveland, but he was a key contributor to the 2015-16 Cavaliers squad that infamously came back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to defeat the Golden State Warriors. There’s little doubt that he’ll be a hero in Cleveland forever, but his impact on the NBA reaches beyond on-court contributions.

During his time in Cleveland, Jefferson, along with teammate Channing Frye and Fox Sports Ohio reporter Allie Clifton, created the Road Trippin’ podcast. For those unfamiliar, Jefferson, Frye, and Clifton would record the podcast throughout the NBA season and would frequently land a host of Cavaliers-related guests, from players to coaches to trainers and everything in between. It was a fascinating look inside an NBA locker room during the grind of an 82 game regular season.

In the interest of being thorough, it’s worth mentioning that J.J. Redick did something similar with his excellent podcast at The Vertical, but Road Trippin’ had a more organic vibe to it. The free-flowing nature of their conversations along with the unpredictable guest drop-ins made it feel like you were inside the locker room with them.