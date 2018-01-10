Rick Carlisle Says The Mavs Need To Get Nerlens Noel Playing Time Once He’s Healthy

01.10.18

Nerlens Noel‘s time in Dallas has been strange to say the least. He a rather impressive audition with the team after getting traded from the Philadelphia 76ers before hitting free agency with the hopes of getting paid. That didn’t work, and instead, he returned to Dallas on a meager one-year deal.

That hasn’t quite worked out as he’d like — Noel has spent more time making headlines this season for getting a hot dog from the press box during a game than his play, and the 23 year old center is currently sidelined as he is trying to work his way back from thumb surgery. Prior to the injury, he averaged four points and 4.1 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game.

The good news is that it seems like Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle sincerely wants to start getting Noel some run once he’s able to get back onto the floor. Carlisle spoke to the media before Dallas’ 114-99 win over Orlando on Tuesday night and gave what sounded like an endorsement of sorts for his young center.

