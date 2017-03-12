Ricky Rubio Hit An Absurd Circus Shot While Falling Down After A Foul

The Best Front Courts In NBA History

03.11.17 43 mins ago

Bango the Inflatable Buck is obviously the trick shot star of any game held in Milwaukee, but Ricky Rubio got to show off a bit on Saturday night.

Rubio let fly a wild shot that miraculously fell after running into Milwaukee Buck Jon Henson. The slick Minnesota Timberwolves point guard is more known for his deft passing than his shooting, but it takes a lot of balance and hand-eye coordination to even get a shot off while in motion and falling like that, let alone hitting the shot like that.

