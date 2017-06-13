Getty Image

Cleveland faces a serious uphill battle if it wants to take home its second NBA Championship in a row. The Cavaliers are one-fourth of the way there after winning Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, but taking three more games off of the Dubs is still going to be really hard, especially considering two of those would take place in Oakland.

Basically, the Cavs will need to do something that’s kind of unfathomable if they want another ring. It will require everyone on the roster to play out of their minds, especially LeBron James, who will have to go above and beyond his usual brilliance to bring his hometown team to the promised land again.

For Ricky Rubio, doing this would give LeBron’s legacy a big boost. In fact, Rubio believes coming back from a 3-0 deficit against this Warriors squad would move LeBron to Michael Jordan‘s level.