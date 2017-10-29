The Utah Jazz Halloween Party Featured Ricky Rubio As Luigi

10.29.17 2 hours ago

Hilarious photos of NBA players in excellent Halloween costumes has become a bit of a tradition this time of year. Earlier this month, Russell Westbrook and Nick Collison unveiled their fantastic White Men Can’t Jump costumes of Sidney Deane and Billy Hoyle. Shortly after, Carmelo Anthony showed everyone his impressing costume of The Night King from Game of Thrones.

For as good as Anthony’s Night King costume was, it’s going to be nearly impossible for anyone to outdo Westbrook and Collison. You could have ended this tradition there, because it’s not getting any better than that.

The Utah Jazz aren’t going down without a fight, though. Jazz point guard Ricky Rubio shared a photo on Instagram Saturday night that appeared to be from some kind of Utah Jazz Halloween party. Rudy Gobert and Raul Neto were in attendance, and they all took their Halloween costume game very seriously.

