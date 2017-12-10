Sixers Forward Robert Covington Needed To Be Helped Off The Floor After Diving Into The Crowd

#NBA Jumpstart #Philadelphia 76ers
12.09.17 56 mins ago

Getty Image

Robert Covington is quietly one of the better stories in the NBA. The Sixers’ forward is one of the best 3-and-D wings in the league and is an example of how the G-League can be mined for talent. In fact, Covington and the Sixers agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $60 million earlier this season.

But on Saturday night, Covington got hurt during Philadelphia’s game against Cleveland. The forward made a somewhat common hustle play, diving into the crowd as he was trying to keep the ball from going out of bounds. It’s something that always looks dangerous, but it rarely leads to a player getting hurt.

Unfortunately, this situation left Covington banged up. He ran into a chair that had a fan sitting in it, the chair tipped over, and Covington landed awkwardly.

