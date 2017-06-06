Getty Image

Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan are two of the best big men in the history of the NBA. Both players were centerpieces of title-winning teams within the last 25 years and, given how limited that group is, it would be unwise to disparage the level of play from either legend. However, that is exactly what former NBA super role player Robert Horry did during Monday’s episode of ESPN’s The Jump.

While the conversation from a panel that included Horry, Paul Pierce and Stephen Jackson (along with host Rachel Nichols) focused heavily on comparing the mid-90’s Rockets to Michael Jordan’s Bulls, things took a detour with haste. Horry, who played with both Duncan and Olajuwon, elected to proclaim that Olajuwon was “20 times better” than Duncan.