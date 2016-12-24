Robin Lopez goess full heel, gets TWO Hornets simultaneously with elbows to the throat https://t.co/XpxGGA7W8b — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 24, 2016

Ejections aren’t entirely commonplace in today’s NBA. Sure, they do happen on occasion, and when they do, some of those ejections have to do with physical altercations. However, Chicago Bulls big man Robin Lopez was involved in a very strange incident on Friday night, and it involved two members of the Charlotte Hornets.

In the midst of a halfcourt set during the fourth quarter, Lopez decided it would be a good idea to blast both Marvin Williams and Cody Zeller with elbows to the neck/throat at the same time. There was an immediate whistle, and, subsequently, Lopez was asked to kindly leave the floor in favor of the locker room. Frankly, that was the only move that could have transpired.

The Bulls suffered a 12-point loss at the hands of the Hornets, and this wasn’t the reason for that defeat. In the same breath, Lopez’s frustration seemingly boiled over in the weirdest way imaginable, and he is probably lucky that severe damage was not done to one or both of his opponents who received the brunt of a sharp elbow.

Later in the night, Bulls teammate Taj Gibson was ejected with 38 seconds remaining, but his path to the exit was marked by two rather “normal” technical fouls. We can all agree that Robin Lopez cannot make the same claim.