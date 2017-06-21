The Rockets Want To Target Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, And More In Free Agency

06.21.17 1 hour ago

The Houston Rockets’ 2016-17 season ended in the Western Conference Semifinals and learned that, even with an MVP caliber James Harden, they need much more to compete with the very best in the West. Houston’s cap space is pretty well tied up at the moment, but Daryl Morey is reportedly working hard to try and make moves ahead of Thursday’s draft in order to free up space for the Rockets to go after some major targets in free agency.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to “go hard” after Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Paul Millsap, and Kyle Lowry this offseason, with Paul being their primary target. In order to clear space for one of those max signings, Houston is reportedly exploring trades for Ryan Anderson, Lou Williams, and Patrick Beverley, the latter of which we already had heard rumblings about him being on the market. As for the legitimacy of these rumors, both Williams and Beverley have responded to them on Twitter, indicating that they’re at least realistic possibilities.

