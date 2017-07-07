Rockets GM Daryl Morey Thinks He’s ‘Closed The Gap’ On The Warriors

Getty Image

Daryl Morey thinks he’s put together a team in Houston that can take down Golden State in the West. Morey spoke to the media at a press conference where the team introduced P.J. Tucker, who signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Rockets earlier in the week.

The addition of Tucker and the trade for Chris Paul means James Harden will have a few new options to work with on offense this season, and Morey is excited about Houston’s chances on the court this season.