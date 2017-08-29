Getty Image

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander had already pledged millions to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey, but on Tuesday he more than doubled that donation. Alexander pledged $4 million to disaster relief efforts on Monday after a weekend where Houston was pounded by more than 40 inches of rain, flooding much of the city.

“Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing,” the Rockets announced in a statement. “Leslie Alexander has contributed $4 million to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund in an effort to help Clutch City come back stronger than ever. Please stay safe, Houston.”

By Tuesday, as relief efforts continued and flood waters stayed in place, Alexander upped that figure to $10 million, a figure a team spokesperson confirmed in a statement. Alexander is just one of a growing list of people in the NBA community reaching out to help those impacted by the historic flooding in the city and other areas of Texas. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Enes Kanter is also among those, as he donated $25,000 to relief efforts on Tuesday.