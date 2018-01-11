Getty Image

Rodney Hood was frustrated on Wednesday night when he was ejected, and it might cost him a whole lot more than a standard NBA fine.

The Utah Jazz guard left Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards after he had an argument with referee Tony Brothers, who ejected him in the third quarter. As Hood went off to the locker room, a Wizards fan nearby was clearly filming Hood’s departure on his cell phone. Hood didn’t seem to appreciate that, swiping the phone out of a man’s hands and letting it fall to the floor.

Hood’s ejection got more attention for the swipe, which was actually pretty funny if you set aside any potential property loss and assume this fella has a decent enough case to survive a 4-foot fall. Let’s watch and judge for yourself.