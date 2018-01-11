The Fan Rodney Hood Slapped A Phone Away From Tried ‘Pressing For Police Action’

01.11.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Rodney Hood was frustrated on Wednesday night when he was ejected, and it might cost him a whole lot more than a standard NBA fine.

The Utah Jazz guard left Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards after he had an argument with referee Tony Brothers, who ejected him in the third quarter. As Hood went off to the locker room, a Wizards fan nearby was clearly filming Hood’s departure on his cell phone. Hood didn’t seem to appreciate that, swiping the phone out of a man’s hands and letting it fall to the floor.

Hood’s ejection got more attention for the swipe, which was actually pretty funny if you set aside any potential property loss and assume this fella has a decent enough case to survive a 4-foot fall. Let’s watch and judge for yourself.

Around The Web

TAGSRodney HoodUTAH JAZZ

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 2 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 2 days ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP