The last three weeks have been dominated by discussion of Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Cavaliers. Irving reportedly wants to be the star of his own team and no longer play in the shadow of LeBron James, while also getting out of Cleveland before it all potentially crumbles should James leave next summer.

The move has surprised and confused many around the league, like John Wall and Damian Lillard, as there are few players in the NBA that wouldn’t want to have LeBron on their squad. However, Irving feels its his time to be the man and wants that opportunity right now. Irving reportedly gave Cleveland a list of teams he’d like to be traded to, but the Cavaliers are more focused on finding a team that will send them a trade package that matches Irving’s value than helping him get where he wants to go — and even that is proving difficult.

Former Cavalier and NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls Ron Harper is the latest to chime in on Irving’s trade request, and he didn’t hold back in his criticism of the move. Harper told Ohio.com that he blames youth and ignorance for Irving’s request and thinks the Cavaliers should take an old school approach and ship him off to a bad team.