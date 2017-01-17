It was a great night for North Carolina basketball. The Tar Heels took down Syracuse, 85-68, to help Roy Williams win the 800th game of his career. It was a tremendous achievement for Williams, who became the second-fastest coach to reach the mark – only Kentucky legend Adolph Rupp got there faster than Williams, who made it to 800 in 1,012 games.
There was a celebration for Williams after the game, and the coolest part may have been when he received a pair of special Jordan Brand kicks. They came in a gorgeous wooden box that paid tribute to several accomplishments Williams has had with the Tar Heels, including his 800th win and the two national titles he’s won in Chapel Hill.
Join The Discussion: Log In With