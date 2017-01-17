It was a great night for North Carolina basketball. The Tar Heels took down Syracuse, 85-68, to help Roy Williams win the 800th game of his career. It was a tremendous achievement for Williams, who became the second-fastest coach to reach the mark – only Kentucky legend Adolph Rupp got there faster than Williams, who made it to 800 in 1,012 games.

Quickest to 800 wins Adolph Rupp: 972 games

Roy Williams: 1,012 games — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2017

There was a celebration for Williams after the game, and the coolest part may have been when he received a pair of special Jordan Brand kicks. They came in a gorgeous wooden box that paid tribute to several accomplishments Williams has had with the Tar Heels, including his 800th win and the two national titles he’s won in Chapel Hill.