If you were to get into a lab and design what you would consider to be the least “Spurs” player possible, what would that player look like?

Right off the bat, there is no question that he would have a high usage rate that was not justified by his efficiency. He’d probably be a ball-stopper that liked to hold the ball, survey the court, and then attack a set defense. He’d be a below-average passer, a sub-par rebounder for his position, and a lazy and often inattentive defender. Mostly, he’d be a guy that was known for his ability to score that couldn’t actually score all that well, and couldn’t do much else, either.

In other words, he would look a whole lot like the player Rudy Gay has been for most of his NBA career.

During his time in Memphis and Toronto, Gay was about as anti-Spur as it gets. He was a volume shooter in every sense of the word, and the shots he took were generally the wrong ones. He lived in the dead offense area between the paint and the three-point line, and many of the shots he hoisted from that range were off the dribble, off-balance, and highly contested.