Note to the Kings: don’t let the 7’1 guy be in a position to beat you with a tip in. The Utah Jazz beat Sacramento in overtime on Sunday, 110-109, thanks to the heroics of Rudy Gobert.

Sacramento led by one point heading into the final possession of overtime. Utah responded by putting the ball in the hands of George Hill, who threw up a shot in the face of Willie Cauley-Stein. It was way short, but Cauley-Stein being on Hill meant that no one was near Gobert. This let the Frenchman tip the shot in easily to give his team the win at the buzzer.