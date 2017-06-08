Rudy Gobert Is The Latest Player To Criticize Kevin Durant For Joining The Warriors

06.08.17 2 hours ago

Kevin Durant has been phenomenal so far in the Finals, and his three-point dagger to seal Game 3 on Wednesday night was arguably the most significant shot of his career as it puts him one step closer to his first NBA title. Hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of this series (and likely the Finals MVP) would be vindication for a man who’s taken relentless criticism for leaving Oklahoma City to join the Warriors.

But it appears as if Durant will never fully silence those critics, even among his peers. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became the latest addition to his chorus of detractors on Wednesday night with this tweet, which of course was later deleted, as has become standard operating procedure in these scenarios.

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTNBA Finals 2017rudy gobert

