Rudy Gobert Was Not Happy With The Way Gordon Hayward Left The Jazz For The Celtics

#NBA Free Agency 2017 #Boston Celtics
07.12.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

It has been almost a week since Gordon Hayward made the decision to sign with the Boston Celtics, a choice that made real waves around the NBA world. On the Boston side, the Celtics are now more of a threat to the Cleveland Cavaliers based on his sheer talent and the Eastern Conference is stronger with Hayward in the mix. For Utah, though, it has been a lot of reassessment and hurt with regard to the way things went down.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert got caught up in the reaction previously when he posted a video that many people jumped to believe was linked to Hayward’s exit from Utah. Now, though, Gobert has commented on the situation on the record in speaking with Tim MacMahon of ESPN during one of Utah’s Summer League games in Las Vegas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Free Agency 2017#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSGordon HaywardNBA Free Agency 2017rudy gobertUTAH JAZZ

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP