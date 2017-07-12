Getty Image

It has been almost a week since Gordon Hayward made the decision to sign with the Boston Celtics, a choice that made real waves around the NBA world. On the Boston side, the Celtics are now more of a threat to the Cleveland Cavaliers based on his sheer talent and the Eastern Conference is stronger with Hayward in the mix. For Utah, though, it has been a lot of reassessment and hurt with regard to the way things went down.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert got caught up in the reaction previously when he posted a video that many people jumped to believe was linked to Hayward’s exit from Utah. Now, though, Gobert has commented on the situation on the record in speaking with Tim MacMahon of ESPN during one of Utah’s Summer League games in Las Vegas.