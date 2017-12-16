Rudy Gobert May Miss A Month As He Recovers From A Left Knee Injury

Associate Editor
12.16.17

Getty Image

The Utah Jazz will be without their defensive anchor for an extended period of time for the second time this season. Rudy Gobert, who missed 11 games earlier this season after suffering a bone bruise in his right knee, will now miss up to a month as he recovers from a sprained PCL in his left knee, along with a bruised tibia.

Gobert suffered the injury on Friday night during Utah’s win over Boston. The 25-year-old big man went up for a rebound in the first quarter of action, but as he was corralling the ball, teammate Derrick Favors fell to the ground and rolled into Gobert’s knee.

While Gobert’s knee buckled, he still tried to stand up, only to collapse to the floor. The Vertical reported that he underwent an MRI after the game.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been diagnosed with a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and a bone bruise in his left tibia, and is expected to be sidelined for approximately one month, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Gobert suffered the injury in the opening minutes of the Jazz’s road win in Boston on Friday night, when teammate Derrick Favors fell onto his left leg. Gobert underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed the injuries.

Gobert has appeared in 18 games this season, averaging 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks a night.

