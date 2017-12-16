Rudy Gobert Won’t Return Against The Celtics After Injuring His Knee

Getty Image

Rudy Gobert is the centerpiece of one of the top five defenses in the NBA, and by all accounts, the most established player on the Utah Jazz roster. Unfortunately, the Jazz were forced to navigate 11 consecutive games earlier this season while Gobert sat with a right knee ailment, and after just five games back in the lineup, Utah might be dealing with a hole at the center spot again in the near future.

In the (very) early moments of Friday evening’s contest against the Boston Celtics, Gobert went down after teammate and fellow big man Derrick Favors rolled over on his left leg.