Rudy Gobert Called Out Some Of His Teammates For Not Competing

The Utah Jazz are enjoying a quality 2016-2017 NBA season. While Quin Snyder’s team isn’t necessarily blowing up from a popularity standpoint, the Jazz are quietly racking up victories to the tune of a 49-win pace and the potential for homecourt advantage in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

However, the Jazz are hitting the skids at the wrong time and that came to a head on Saturday after a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Utah is battling with Los Angeles for playoff positioning and, given the fact that it was the fourth loss in five contests for the Jazz, it is easy to see how the team could be frustrated. Star center Rudy Gobert certainly seemed to be angry on Saturday, as he called out his teammates for not competing while speaking with ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“We’ve got guys that compete, but some of us don’t compete. Some of us just think about scoring. That’s what it is. Coach keeps repeating it: We’ve just got to compete. We’re too nice. Those guys, we know they’re going to get calls. We’ve just got to come out aggressive and ready to fight.”

These are pointed comments from Gobert and the note that some of his teammates “just think about scoring” isn’t a great look. Even with the loss, the Jazz still sport the third-best defensive rating (102.5) in the NBA but the team’s recent play has justifiably left the squad looking for answers.